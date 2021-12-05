Horne, Heath’s 3 help Arizona State beat Oregon 69-67 in OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — DJ Horne scored 23 points, Jay Heath hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Arizona State beat Oregon 69-67 in overtime to snap a five-game skid. Heath made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points for Arizona State (3-6, 1-1 Pac-12). Franck Kepnang scored from point-blank range to make it 67-66 and then took a charge on the other end, drawing Graham’s fifth personal foul. After Oregon missed a 3-point shot, Heath hit a deep 3-pointer with 11 seconds to go to cap the scoring. Kepnang led Oregon (5-4, 0-1) with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. ASU snapped a seven-game losing streak in Eugene and won its first game at Matthew Knight Arena.