Curry bounces back, Warriors end Suns’ 18-game streak 118-96

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak, 118-96, on Friday night. The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season-low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA. The Suns were within 83-74 following a dunk by JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Gary Payton II scored on consecutive possessions, added a breakaway two-handed dunk then followed with a short jumper to put Golden State ahead by 20. Three days after going 4 of 21 while missing 11 of 14 3-point tries, Curry shot 8 of 20 with six 3s, five rebounds and five assists.