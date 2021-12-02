Police in Nevada ID girl from New Mexico found dead in 1980

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in southern Nevada say they’ve identified a 17-year-old New Mexico girl as the victim of a killing 41 years ago. They call her case now an active murder investigation. Henderson police say the teen, Tammy Terrell, was last seen with a man and a woman at a restaurant after a state fair in Roswell, New Mexico, in September 1980. Her body was found one week later in a desert area outside Las Vegas. Reports said she was stabbed and beaten to death, possibly with a hammer. With her name unknown, she was dubbed “Arroyo Grande Jane Doe,” after the place where she was found.