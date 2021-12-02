Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week. The state coronavirus dashboard on Thursday tallied 4,012 new cases and 33 additional deaths. With those latest stats, Arizona has now seen 1,276,955 cases and 22,383 deaths since the pandemic began. As for hospitalizations, there were 2,681 people in hospital beds for the virus as of Wednesday. The last time in-patients were in that range was early February when Arizona was coming down from a winter surge. With many hospitalizations for non COVID-19 reasons, only 5% of inpatient beds statewide were available.