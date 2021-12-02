2 killed in west Phoenix triple shooting were married couple

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman killed in a triple shooting at a west Phoenix home were a married couple. Phoenix police say 59-year-old Chris Child and 57-year-old Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez were declared dead at the scene Tuesday and a 79-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the surviving woman was Gonzalez’s mother. Police say all three people lived together, but they haven’t identified the shooter yet. They say a weapon was found at the home and no suspects were being sought in the apparent murder-suicide.