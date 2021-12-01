Man sentenced to prison for posting sex videos of ex-partner

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — An Arizona man who posted online sexual videos of a woman he was previously in a relationship with has been sentenced to three years in prison. A U.S. judge in Hawaii sentenced Micah Austin Goodale on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he recorded sexually explicit and graphic videos of the woman while they were in a relationship. When that relationship ended, he posted them on a website that streams porn for free. He pleaded guilty to cyberstalking. According to a plea agreement he signed, he posted the videos on a social media account belonging to the woman, who lived in Hawaii. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.