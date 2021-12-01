City disputes man couldn’t breathe in fatal arrest attempt

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Newly unsealed court records show the city of Phoenix disputed a claim by a Black man that he couldn’t breathe as officers held him down during a fatal 2017 arrest attempt outside a community center. Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin died during a struggle with officers who were called there after an employee tried to deny him access to a bathroom. The struggle erupted when officers tried to arrest Muhaymin on an outstanding warrant. The city’s lawyers said Muhaymin was “exerting tremendous strength in his resistance” and that officers noticed he was breathing. Two weeks ago, the city agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit over Muhaymin’s death.