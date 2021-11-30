Off-duty Tucson police officer fired after a fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tucson police has been fired after being accused of fatally shooting a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair. Police announced at a news conference Tuesday that Officer Ryan Remington was terminated for excessive use of force as the victim was shot nine times. The case is under review by the Pima County Attorney’s Office. Police say Remington, a four-year veteran, was working off-duty security at a Walmart on Monday night. An employee told Remington a man in a wheelchair allegedly stole a toolbox from the store. Remington and the store employee followed the man and asked for a receipt. Witnesses say Richard Lee Richards ignored Remington’s request, pulled out a knife and kept moving toward a home improvement store before being fatally shot.