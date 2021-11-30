Customers would get refunds under settlement of utility case

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A proposed $10 million settlement of a class-action racketeering lawsuit against a water and wastewater utility in Pinal County would provide refunds to customers. A motion filed on behalf of Johnson Utilities and various co-defendants and the customers who sued Johnson asked a federal judge to approve the settlement. The Casa Grande Dispatch and the Arizona Republic reported on the settlement Monday. The lawsuit alleged that Johnson conspired to unlawfully increase its rates by using a lobbyist to bribe a now-former Arizona Corporation Commission member. The settlement states that it isn’t an admission of wrongdoing or liability by any party in the case.