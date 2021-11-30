Arizona reports bump of 2,971 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — A day after reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks, Arizona’s daily case count has shot up to nearly 3,000. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,971 new cases Tuesday along with 77 more deaths. Typically, data released on Mondays is lower because of a lag in reporting on weekends. It’s not clear how much of this increase may be due to a lag in reporting on a holiday weekend. The latest statistics bring Arizona’s total pandemic case count to 1,269,780 and the number of deaths to 22,307. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to rise from a day earlier to 2,676.