Tucson officer investigated in pinning women to ground case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucscon police have launched an investigation into an an off-duty officer seen on video pinning a woman and her grown daughter to the ground in a restaurant parking lot. The police department on Sunday in a statement announced that administrative and criminal investigations have been launched into the event. Michelle Aloisi told the Arizona Daily Star the officer started the confrontation as she and her two daughters walked through the lot on Nov. 14. A lawyer for Officer Robert Szelewski said the women started it by chest-bumping him. Police say that the video shows only part of the encounter.