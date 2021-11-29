Police: Teen shot and wounded at a west Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a teenager has been shot and wounded at a high school in west Phoenix and they are searching for a suspect. They say the incident occurred at Cesar Chavez High School on Monday afternoon and the teen’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police say it’s not considered an active-shooter situation, but officers are working to safely clear the campus of the rest of the students. Phoenix Union High School District sent a message to parents that said there was an altercation after school in a restroom on campus that resulted in a student being wounded, allegedly from a firearm. The name and age of the student who was shot wasn’t immediately released by police.