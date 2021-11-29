Phoenix on cusp of breaking November heat record set in 1949

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service says Phoenix is on track to finish a warmer than usual month of November. If temperatures hit at least 80 degrees Tuesday, meteorologist say Phoenix will have had 25 days at 80 degrees or higher. That would break the record set in November 1949 of 24 days of 80 degrees or warmer temperatures. Weather service officials say the warm weather in Phoenix will extend into at least early December with a high of 82 predicted on Wednesday and 80 on Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is a division of the National Weather Service. Officials with the center say La Nina climate conditions have emerged for the second consecutive year, bringing drier and warmer winter weather.