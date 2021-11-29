Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Navajo health officials released the latest daily virus figures Sunday, bringing the reservation’s pandemic death toll to 1,542. The number of total cases was not immediately available but there have been more than 39,000 cases reported so far. Tribal President Jonathan Nez says some public health experts believe the newly discovered omicron variant is already in the U.S. He again called for everyone in Indian Country to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot. The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.