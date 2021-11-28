Arizona reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — As the holiday weekend winds down, Arizona health officials are reporting 2,274 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths. The state Department of Public Health Services released the latest virus figures Sunday, which now have Arizona at a total of 1,264,848 cases and 22,229 deaths. There were 2,564 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Saturday. That’s below from the current surge’s peak of 2,574 on Tuesday but up from the 2,500 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday. Public health experts worry about a major rise in cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, where more people with mixed vaccination status gathered indoors.