Learning to win: Kingsbury leads Arizona into NFL’s elite

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has built quite the reputation as a great offensive mind. But he’s got one big hole in his resume: He hasn’t won much. That’s starting to change now that the Cardinals are off to a 9-2 record, the record in the NFL. The 42-year-old Kingsbury has always been well-liked by players but they’ve noticed how he’s grown over three seasons in the pros. His maturity helped the Cardinals navigate a tough stretch with a 2-1 record even while star quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed all three games.