Redevelopment of Tucson’s tallest building includes hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson’s tallest building is getting a boutique hotel. A developer says Marriott has signed on to make the first nine floors of One South Church building part of its Tribute brand, a collection of unique hotels that don’t match the chain’s cookie-cutter look. Scottsdale-based Opwest Partners is redeveloping the 35-year-old property. Managing Director Tyler Kent says the firm is still negotiating with several potential restaurant owners for a ground-floor restaurant with patio seating. Floors above the hotel will remain offices. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Tucson’s Rio Nuevo downtown redevelopment agency in 2019 agreed to insulate the site from property taxes for eight years and share sales tax revenue with developers.