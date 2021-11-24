Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:07 PM

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

KION

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 20 goals, and his second of the night at 13:08 of the third period made it 4-1. He also tops the league with 40 points. McDavid has 13 goals and ranks second with 35 points. McDavid’s empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining clinched it after Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes in the final seven minutes.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content