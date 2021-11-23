Yuma official resigns after agreeing to guilty plea in crash

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Yuma’s city administrator has resigned after agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor in a crash originally charged as a hit-and-run. City Administrator Philip Rodriguez on Monday submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22. The resignation was announced after a closed-door City Council meeting following Rodriguez’s appearance in court earlier Monday. The Yuma Sun reports that Rodriguez declined to comment after the meeting but that his resignation followed a June 3 crash that didn’t involve city vehicles but occurred during city business hours. A judge took Rodriguez’s plea agreement under advisement after expressing concern that it didn’t include restitution to the other driver.