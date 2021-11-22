Needy get free Thanksgiving turkeys as holiday approaches

PHOENIX (AP) — Hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys have been handed out by volunteers as the holidays approach and charities work to help people get what they need to celebrate. Monday’s event at the American Legion’s Post No. 65 in south Phoenix helped out about 1,000 families. The 18th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway was organized by the Sons of the American Legion and the nonprofit HeroZona Foundation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Ducey stopped by to help and said he was grateful to the volunteers and community groups that came together to help needy families. Charities and nonprofit groups routinely ramp up their efforts to help needy Arizonans around the holidays.