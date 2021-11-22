Far-right personality charged with damaging Hanukkah display

PHOENIX (AP) — Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” has been charged with misdemeanors over allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in December 2020 outside the Arizona Capitol. Prosecutors declined to provide specifics on the charges, but one of the people who helped organize the display said a video shows Gionet tearing a sign off from the display. Gionet’s attorney didn’t return a call comment. In unrelated cases, Gionet faces charges over allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and is awaiting sentencing for misdemeanor convictions arising from an encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at a bar employee in Scottsdale.