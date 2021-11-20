Lowell Observatory backs off from seeking change on land use

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lowell Observatory is backing away from a plan to ask Congress to lift or ease a restriction on how the nonprofit institution can use 600 forested acres of former Forest Service property granted to the observatory over a century ago. The property next to the historic observatory on a mesa overlooking downtown Flagstaff would provide Lowell room to grow, but a 1910 congressional restriction said it could only be used for “observatory purposes.” Lowell said it’d work with the community on a master plan for the site while asking Congress to lift the restriction. But community opposition prompted the City Council to vote 5-2 against providing a letter of support.