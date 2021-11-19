Coyotes looking to the future through awful 2021-22 start

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are racking up losses at an incredible pace. Their focus is on the future as part of a rebuilding project. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong watched the Coyotes just miss the playoffs last season and decided he needed to overhaul the roster. He jettisoned some of the team’s most popular players in an effort to accumulate high draft picks. The Coyotes are bad now, but the next two drafts could help reshape the franchise for years to come. Those drafts are filled with talent, each topped by what are considered generational-type prospects.