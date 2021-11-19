Arizona reports 5,070 new COVID-19 cases, another 78 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — The daily number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona has jumped significantly to over 5,000, state health officials said Friday. The state’s coronavirus data dashboard reported 5,070 new cases along with 78 more virus-related deaths. This brings Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,233,146 cases and 21,886 deaths. The latest figures come after more than a month of daily case counts that hovered between over 1,000 to over 3,000. Two instances in October where the daily case number was more than 5,000 were partially attributed to the dashboard catching up after technical glitches. This fall surge comes as Phoenix told its 14,000 city employees they must be vaccinated by Jan. 18.