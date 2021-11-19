2 hurt when big rig goes off freeway, strikes work vehicle

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer rig went off a metro Phoenix freeway, crashed through a guard rail and went down an embankment and into a construction zone before colliding with a work truck Friday, injuring both vehicles’ drivers. A state Department of Public Safety spokesman said it wasn’t immediately known why the big rig carrying food products went off eastbound Interstate 10 at Miller Road in Buckeye during the morning commute. The spokesman said both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No identities were released.