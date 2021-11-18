Ducey front and center at Republican governors conference

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey got a turn in the spotlight among some of the Republican Party’s top elected officials, donors and strategists this week as he oversaw the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Phoenix. Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term, and he has been mum about his own uncertain political future as he enters his final year as governor. But his role as chairman of the group charged with raising millions of dollars to elect Republican governors gives him connections with the party’s top donors. That could be valuable if he decides to run for office again down the road.