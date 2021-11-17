Pima County authorities ID human remains found last month

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County authorities say human remains found near Three Points last month have been positively identified. County sheriff’s officials say the remains are those of 74-year-old Michael Brown, but the manner of death hasn’t been determined yet. They say the partial human remains were located on Oct. 4. Deputies say they immediately identified it as a suspicious circumstance and requested the response of detectives, who collected evidence. Sheriff’s officials say their investigation was ongoing and didn’t immediately provide any information about Brown. Three Points is a community southwest of Tucson with a population of about 5,500.