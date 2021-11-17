Current virus surge, holidays worry Phoenix hospital system

PHOENIX (AP) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise again and the holiday season approaching, the head of one of Phoenix’s biggest hospital systems is renewing pleas for the unvaccinated to get inoculated. Dr. Michael White, of Valleywise Health, said Wednesday that most of their patients hospitalized with severe symptoms are unvaccinated. Valleywise is caring for more than 40 COVID-19 patients, up from 20 three weeks earlier. Valleywise staff members are also feeling weary dealing with a pent-up demand for routine hospital care. The state dashboard shows more than 2,300 people hospitalized statewide, a high not seen in nine months. Health officials also reported 3,459 new cases and 16 more deaths.