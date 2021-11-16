Arizona reports 3,240 additional COVID cases, 83 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported 3,240 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 more virus deaths as several key metrics in the outbreak’s latest surge continued to climb. The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard to over 1,220,000 cases and over 21,700 deaths. The dashboard reported that 2,274 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient hospital beds as of Monday. That’s after a month-long increase and well over the peak of 2,103 on Sept. 11 during current surge’s earlier hump.Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 3,001.1 on Oct. 31 to 3,546.9 on Sunday. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data.