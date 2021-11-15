Tucson police identify 3 people fatally shot at trailer park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three of the four men killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side. Tucson police say a social function had taken place at the mobile home that lasted until early Sunday morning. They say there was a disturbance and one of the attendees ultimately left and then returned with other people. Police say a confrontation ensued between the men and the homeowner that led to gunfire. Responding officers found three people shot. They all were declared dead at the scene. A fourth person was found injured at the scene and later died at a hospital. Police say the homeowner wasn’t hurt, but a guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries.