Scottsdale Unified School District board president is ousted

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Scottsdale Unified School District has elected a new interim president amid allegations that board president Jann-Michael Greenburg distributed a “dossier” on some parents including photos and personal finances. The district’s governing board voted 4-1 at a Monday night meeting to elect Patty Beckman as interim president. Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, cast the only vote against switching presidents. Scottsdale police had announced Saturday that they were investigating the allegations against Greenberg. District officials said last Friday that they would hire an outside forensic investigator to see if any school resources were utilized in the creation of Google Drive folders on certain parents.