Navajo Nation reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 89 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The tribe released its latest coronavirus-related figures Sunday. Due to a technical issue, Navajo health officials did not have a new total for the number of cases. But at last count, there have been 38,479 new cases. The known death toll is now 1,514. On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Indian Health Service COVID-19 vaccination site in Chinle, Arizona. He thanked health care workers who administered vaccines and booster shots. Other vaccination opportunities are available at health care facilities on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico and Utah.