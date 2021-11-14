Man suspected in robberies of Tucson banks, stores arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say they’ve arrested a man who is suspected in 10 robberies in the city, including at six banks. They say 52-year-old James Siehien is accused of robbing two of the six banks twice and also robbing a convenience store and a fast-food restaurant. The robberies all occurred between Oct. 4 and Nov. 5, when police say Siehien was arrested without incident following a holdup. A criminal complaint says Siehien would pass demand notes to bank tellers and sometimes threaten them with weapons like a machete or an ax. Authorities say nobody was injured in any of the robberies.