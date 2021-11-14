Inmate escapes a federal prison satellite campus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities continue to search for an inmate who escaped a federal prison satellite campus in Tucson. U.S. Department of Justice officials say Ezequiel Solis Jr. was discovered missing around 4 p.m. Friday. He was housed in the minimum-security satellite campus of the Wilmot prison with about 100 other male prisoners. Authorities say Solis has been serving a prison sentence of more than 13 years for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine. Federal officials also told Tucson TV station KGUN that an internal investigation is underway to determine how Solis escaped.