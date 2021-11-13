White rushes for 2 TDs, Arizona State drops Washington 35-30

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Rachaad White rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State erased a 14-point deficit to beat Washington 35-30. The Sun Devils used a 9-minute, 20-play drive to pull within three midway through the fourth quarter, then completed the comeback on White’s 10-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left. Arizona State (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) remains in contention for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with two games left. UW (4-6, 3-4) must win both of its remaining games to reach bowl eligibility.