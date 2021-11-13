Scottsdale police investigating school board president

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police announced Saturday that they were investigating allegations against a school board president after the district’s superintendent said the president distributed a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances. The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement it was aware of and investigating allegations against Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg and will report its findings when the investigation is completed. Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, did not immediately respond Saturday to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment. Like many school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over coronavirus-related policies.