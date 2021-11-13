Man found dead in canal; had been detained by Navajo police

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — Navajo Nation police say a body found Friday in a Shiprock canal is that of a man who disappeared after being detained by police while highly intoxicated over two weeks earlier. A police statement said 21-year-old Jevon Descheenie disappeared Oct. 25 after being seated on the rear step of a transport van outside the police station in Shiprock while the officer who had detained Descheenie went to a nearby police vehicle to get gloves to clean up vomit in that vehicle’s passenger compartment, According to the statement, “when the officer returned to the rear of the transport van, Descheenie was gone.”