Arizona legislators taking stock of challenging court ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona legislators are taking stock of the potential impact of the state Supreme Court’s decision that lawmakers violated the Arizona Constitution’s requirements that subjects included in each piece of legislation be related and also be expressed in bill titles. Lawmakers told the Arizona Capitol Times that the justices’ Nov. 2 ruling on the constitutionality of budget bills could simplify the Legislature’s work in some ways while possibly extending future legislative sessions by making it harder to cut deals. Education groups had sued, arguing that adding policy items to budget bills violated the state constitution’s title requirement or single subject rule. A trial judge agreed, and the Supreme Court upheld her.