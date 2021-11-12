Booker, Paul, Crowder help Suns dominate Grizzlies, 119-94

CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker and Jae Crowder scored 17 points each, Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns dominated the Memphis Grizzles 119-94 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory. Mikal Bridges had 13 points as the defending Western Conference champion Suns controlled the game throughout, never trailing. Phoenix held a double-digit lead from the late stages of the first quarter through the end of the game. Ja Morant led Memphis with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 points. The Grizzlies shot 38%, making only 7 of 33 3-point attempts.