Arizona reports over 4,000 additional COVID cases, 51 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of the largest daily increases in months. The Department of Health Services reported 4,447 additional cases and 51 deaths, raising the pandemic totals to over 1,20,000 cases and 21,600 deaths. The department said case reports Thursday and Friday were larger than they normally would be because of a now-resolved recent electronic reporting problem. However, the department that cases have been increasing in recent weeks, “driving home the need for continuing tiered strategies of vaccination and mitigation, including masks and distancing indoors around those you don’t live with.”