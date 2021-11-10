Sam Darnold to miss at least 4 weeks with shoulder fracture

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, according to coach Matt Rhule. Darnold suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve. P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals, Rhule said. Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career. The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.