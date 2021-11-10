Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns’ victory

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored a career high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth game in a row by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night. The 7-foot Kaminsky contined a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter Deandre Ayton. He’s scored at least 10 points in four of the past five games and was at his best on Wednesday, making 12 of 18 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points. The Trail Blazers have lost five of seven.