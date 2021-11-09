Suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 24-year-old man in Tucson. They say 41-year-old Carlos Ormsby has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a report of a disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Richard Perez with obvious signs of trauma. Perez was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Sheriff’s detectives say there was an altercation between Perez and Ormsby that led to the fatal stabbing. Ormsby remained at the scene and was arrested. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.