Arizona reports 3,118 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is once again reporting more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services coronavirus data dashboard released the latest daily figures Tuesday, showing 3,118 new cases and another 77 deaths. Over 3,000 new cases were reported for four straight days but then dipped to over 2,000 Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has now seen 1,195,483 cases and 21,486 deaths. The dashboard also tallied 1,997 patients hospitalized as of Monday for COVID-19 related issues.