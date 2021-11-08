Power partially restored at Sky Harbor after morning outage

PHOENIX (AP) — Power has been partially restored after an outage Monday morning disrupted operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including inside its busiest terminal. Airport officials say there is still no power in some parts of Terminal 4 including one major checkpoint. Arizona Public Service reported the outage began just after 8 a.m. and affected some systems in Terminal 4 and 3. Power was restored to Terminal 3 an hour later. With some power restored to systems in Terminal 4, American and Southwest airlines have begun allow flights to depart and land. Travelers who are flying Monday are urged check their flight status before they come.