NASCAR championship pits best at Hendrick vs. best at Gibbs

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phoenix Raceway will finally get to host championship weekend in front of a packed house. Every single allotted space has been sold for Sunday, when the Cup title will be decided in front of about 60,000 spectators. This Sunday for NASCAR’s championship four is arguably one of the best yet under this winner-take-all format introduced in 2014. Hendrick Motorsports stars Kyle Larson and defending champion Chase Elliott will race for the championship. So will Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and former champion Martin Truex Jr.