Booker, Suns rally in 4th quarter for 121-117 win over Hawks

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Frank Kaminsky added 16 off the bench and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-117 on Saturday night. Mikal Bridges found Kaminsky for a dunk with 45 seconds left that gave the Suns a 116-115 lead, which was their first of the final quarter. After Atlanta’s Trae Young missed a 3-pointer, Booker hit Jae Crowder for a layup and a 118-115 lead. Phoenix has won four straight and moved to 5-3 this season. Atlanta has lost five of six and fell to 4-6.