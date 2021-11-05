Maricopa college district gearing up to offer 4-year degrees

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest community college system, acting under a new state law, has released a slate of planned four-year degrees in education, health care, information technology and other fields. The Maricopa County Community College District announced Wednesday that the planned degrees would be offered “as soon as fall of 2023,” pending approval by the district’s board and a regional accrediting agency. Gov. Doug Ducey in May signed a bill approved by the Legislature to allow community colleges to offer bachelor degrees. Before the new law, community colleges could only offer degrees running no more than two years, along with vocational certifications.