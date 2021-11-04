Unsafe lane change led to crash that hurt Pima County honcho

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say the driver of a car made an unsafe lane change that led to a crash that seriously injured longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry last month. According to Tucson police reports, a 75-year-old driver merged from the right to left lane before striking another vehicle and causing it to careen into a downtown intersection and knock Huckelberry off his bike on Oct. 23. The Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that police reviewed surveillance footage taken from a nearby business to confirm the incident. The car driver was cited for causing an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death and making an unsafe lane change. She has a Nov. 16 court hearing.