Prominent Arizona Democrat quits Legislature for Biden job

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Charlene Fernandez of Yuma is stepping down to take a job with President Joe Biden’s administration. Biden on Thursday appointed Fernandez to be the U.S. Agriculture Department’s state director for rural development in Arizona. Fernandez lives in Yuma and has represented the 4th Legislative District since 2015. She was the House minority leader but gave up the role after a disappointing showing for Democrats in the 2020 election. Fernandez is a prominent progressive lawmaker with deep ties to Democratic lawmakers in Arizona. Her resignation is effective Nov. 15. Yuma County supervisors will pick her replacement from a list developed by Democratic precinct committee leaders in the district.